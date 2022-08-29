Davidson Investment Advisors Has $13.16 Million Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Davidson Investment Advisors reduced its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors owned about 0.07% of Camden Property Trust worth $13,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 350.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 80.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 31.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

NYSE CPT traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.82. 3,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.59. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $125.17 and a 52 week high of $180.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

