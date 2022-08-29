Davidson Investment Advisors Has $13.92 Million Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 522,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,355 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $13,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,063,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,319,000 after buying an additional 139,578 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 308,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,525,000 after buying an additional 18,122 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,780,000 after buying an additional 120,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,408,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $30.82. 3,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,137. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDU shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

