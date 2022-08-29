Davidson Investment Advisors Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Davidson Investment Advisors cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,099 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,623,000 after purchasing an additional 97,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,397,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.16. 54,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,658,170. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $158.02 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.77.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

