Davidson Investment Advisors Invests $8.44 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,532 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,444,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 15.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 233,602 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $106,434,000 after purchasing an additional 31,437 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 156.2% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 15,790 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 15.4% during the first quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 96,808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,106,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,035,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,730,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $380.40. The company had a trading volume of 28,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,327. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $399.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $178.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

