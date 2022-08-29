Davidson Investment Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Davidson Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% during the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

NYSE JPM traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $113.97. 96,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,590,942. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.39 and a 200 day moving average of $125.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $334.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

