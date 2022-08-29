Davidson Investment Advisors Purchases 13,542 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,099 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,542 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors owned 0.05% of First Republic Bank worth $15,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth $45,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 84.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded down $2.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.18. 3,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,226. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.77 and its 200 day moving average is $156.80. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $133.37 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRC. StockNews.com raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.33.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

