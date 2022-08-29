Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 14,704 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,704 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $10,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,978,000 after acquiring an additional 258,534 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,138,000 after purchasing an additional 41,516 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,099,000 after purchasing an additional 18,437 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 460,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.38.

NASDAQ SLAB traded up $2.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.00. 751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,945. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.05. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.52 and a 12-month high of $211.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.26. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 239.09% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $811,880.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,288.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,930 shares of company stock worth $1,159,568 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

