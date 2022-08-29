DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get DaVita alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,754,463. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DaVita Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,181,000 after purchasing an additional 103,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 62,708.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,991,000 after purchasing an additional 686,655 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 487,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,133,000 after purchasing an additional 30,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,192,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $88.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69. DaVita has a 1-year low of $74.97 and a 1-year high of $133.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.12.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that DaVita will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.