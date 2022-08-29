Delta Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week (DELTA)

Delta (DELTA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last week, Delta has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One Delta coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Delta has a total market cap of $22.98 million and $37,598.00 worth of Delta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004931 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,289.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003993 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00133059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00032465 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00085046 BTC.

Delta Coin Profile

Delta is a coin. Delta’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,017,078 coins. Delta’s official Twitter account is @DeltaChain.

Delta Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delta using one of the exchanges listed above.

