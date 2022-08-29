DeRace Market Capitalization Reaches $19.18 Million (DERC)

DeRace (DERC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last seven days, DeRace has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. DeRace has a total market capitalization of $19.18 million and approximately $192,897.00 worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeRace coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001443 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeRace Profile

DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,820,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeRace Coin Trading

