Dero Tops 1-Day Volume of $72,898.00 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 29th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for about $3.77 or 0.00018562 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dero has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $48.31 million and approximately $72,898.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,322.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,521.61 or 0.07487185 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00025912 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00162697 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00277646 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.48 or 0.00740444 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.17 or 0.00586364 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001084 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,807,149 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.