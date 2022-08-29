Desjardins Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target to C$63.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANCTF. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.84. 3,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,988. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.77. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of $35.26 and a one year high of $48.35.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( OTCMKTS:ANCTF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.43 billion for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.