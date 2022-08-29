Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Evotec (ETR:EVT) a €30.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EVT. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($47.96) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($38.78) target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on Evotec in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

EVT opened at €22.88 ($23.35) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is €25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a PE ratio of 572.00. Evotec has a twelve month low of €20.16 ($20.57) and a twelve month high of €45.83 ($46.77).

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

