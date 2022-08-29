Dfyn Network (DFYN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.56 Million

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dfyn Network has a total market cap of $5.56 million and approximately $694,505.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0392 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 602.3% against the dollar and now trades at $426.74 or 0.02143969 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00832953 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Dfyn Network Coin Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 141,813,159 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn.

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

