DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Stock Price Down 16.2%

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Rating) fell 16.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 132,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 80,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

DIAGNOS Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$10.77 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.21.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

