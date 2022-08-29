DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Up 44.8% in August

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the July 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.7 days.
DIC Asset Stock Performance
Shares of DDCCF remained flat at $10.54 during midday trading on Monday. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687. DIC Asset has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $18.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67.
About DIC Asset
