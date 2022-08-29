DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Up 44.8% in August

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the July 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.7 days.

Shares of DDCCF remained flat at $10.54 during midday trading on Monday. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687. DIC Asset has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $18.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

