DigiByte (DGB) Price Reaches $0.0104

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 29th. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 3% lower against the dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $161.73 million and $7.71 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000086 BTC.
- Primecoin (XPM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000200 BTC.
- Quark (QRK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Myriad (XMY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000535 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,606,908,012 coins. DigiByte’s official website is www.digibyte.io. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
