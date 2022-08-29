Digix Gold Token (DGX) Achieves Market Cap of $769,473.04

Digix Gold Token (DGX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be bought for about $14.09 or 0.00071104 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $769,473.04 and $68.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003917 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00130052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00032001 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00087825 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

DGX is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 58,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,623 coins. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global.

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.