Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.62 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 952 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,625,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

Dingdong (Cayman) Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -1.65.

Institutional Trading of Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $858.72 million for the quarter. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 444.71% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. Analysts expect that Dingdong will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 46.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,357 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at about $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

(Get Rating)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.