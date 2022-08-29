DinoX (DNXC) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week

DinoX (DNXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One DinoX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. DinoX has a total market cap of $631,392.54 and approximately $47,539.00 worth of DinoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DinoX has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004940 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001641 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002202 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00819542 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
DinoX Coin Profile
DinoX's total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,011,080 coins.
DinoX Coin Trading
