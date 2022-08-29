Dipper Network (DIP) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $19,545.00

Dipper Network (DIP) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Dipper Network has a market cap of $84,098.99 and approximately $19,545.00 worth of Dipper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dipper Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dipper Network has traded down 32% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dipper Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,141.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004001 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00133612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00032620 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00085573 BTC.

Dipper Network Profile

Dipper Network (CRYPTO:DIP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Dipper Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 coins. Dipper Network’s official Twitter account is @etherisc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dipper Network is dippernetwork.com.

Buying and Selling Dipper Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dipper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dipper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dipper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dipper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dipper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.