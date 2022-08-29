Dipper Network Price Down 32% Over Last Week (DIP)

Dipper Network (DIP) traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last week, Dipper Network has traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar. One Dipper Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dipper Network has a market capitalization of $84,098.99 and $19,545.00 worth of Dipper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005084 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003912 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00129567 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00031794 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00085097 BTC.

Dipper Network Profile

Dipper Network (CRYPTO:DIP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Dipper Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 coins. Dipper Network’s official Twitter account is @etherisc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dipper Network’s official website is dippernetwork.com.

Buying and Selling Dipper Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

