Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 9th

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Dividend 15 Split Price Performance

Shares of DFN traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$7.99. 288,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,940. Dividend 15 Split has a 52-week low of C$6.62 and a 52-week high of C$8.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.30. The company has a market cap of C$769.55 million and a P/E ratio of 7.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.12.

Dividend 15 Split Company Profile

Featured Stories

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

