Doge Killer (LEASH) Price Up 16% Over Last Week

Doge Killer (LEASH) traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. In the last week, Doge Killer has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. Doge Killer has a total market cap of $59.11 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of Doge Killer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doge Killer coin can currently be bought for approximately $549.11 or 0.02706327 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 829.9% against the dollar and now trades at $569.45 or 0.02806619 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004929 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002199 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00818018 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Doge Killer
Doge Killer’s total supply is 107,647 coins. Doge Killer’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken.
Buying and Selling Doge Killer
