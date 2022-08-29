Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises 1.5% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,198,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876,471 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,258 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,044 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,374,000 after buying an additional 1,441,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on D. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.29.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $83.18. 20,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

