Don-key Market Capitalization Achieves $1.52 Million (DON)

Don-key (DON) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. During the last week, Don-key has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Don-key has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $74,628.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Don-key coin can now be purchased for about $0.0231 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Don-key alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00026067 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00274537 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001074 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000943 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Don-key Profile

DON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,794,797 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance.

Buying and Selling Don-key

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Don-key should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Don-key Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Don-key and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.