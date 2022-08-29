Don-key Trading 14.6% Lower This Week (DON)

Don-key (DON) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 28th. Don-key has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $51,247.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Don-key has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Don-key coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00026341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.00 or 0.00276324 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001053 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000939 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Don-key Coin Profile

Don-key (CRYPTO:DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,794,797 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance.

Buying and Selling Don-key

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

