DragonVein Hits Market Cap of $1.02 Million (DVC)

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $5.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DragonVein has traded 34.1% higher against the US dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,087.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.92 or 0.00587016 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00264515 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00019785 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io.

Buying and Selling DragonVein

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

