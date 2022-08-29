DRIFE (DRF) Achieves Market Cap of $513,295.67

DRIFE (DRF) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 29th. One DRIFE coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DRIFE has a total market capitalization of $513,295.67 and $3,898.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DRIFE has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,221.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004030 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00134523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00032945 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00085264 BTC.

About DRIFE

DRF is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,538,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,161,178 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official.

DRIFE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

