DRW Securities LLC Acquires 74,671 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 336,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,671 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF comprises about 0.2% of DRW Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $7,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWH traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $20.70. 358,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,046,821. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $26.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.87.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

