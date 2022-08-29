DRW Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,751 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $462,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 80.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 928 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.87. 501,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,282,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

