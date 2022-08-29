DRW Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 85,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 88,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,434,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,674,000 after buying an additional 36,110 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,218,518. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.08.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

