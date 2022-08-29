DRW Securities LLC Raises Stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 9,128.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,565 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro QQQ makes up approximately 0.4% of DRW Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ProShares UltraPro QQQ worth $13,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 251.6% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 95.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:TQQQ traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.64. 2,891,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,108,266. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $91.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.28.

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

