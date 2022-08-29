DRW Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

DRW Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,989 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,432 shares of company stock worth $9,034,446. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron Trading Up 1.4 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.85.

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.76. The company had a trading volume of 180,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,893,287. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.46 and a 200 day moving average of $158.38. The company has a market cap of $325.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $93.31 and a 1 year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

