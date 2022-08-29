DRW Securities LLC Sells 146,120 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

DRW Securities LLC lowered its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146,120 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for about 0.1% of DRW Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. DRW Securities LLC owned about 0.20% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,808,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 5,618.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,117,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after buying an additional 2,080,457 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 4,827.6% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,895 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,655,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,329,000 after purchasing an additional 943,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 8,546.4% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,210,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,494 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

SH traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.37. 602,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,969,586. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.24. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

