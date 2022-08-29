DRW Securities LLC Sells 293,569 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

DRW Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 784,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 293,569 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYG. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 605.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYG remained flat at $2.02 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,563,729. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.74) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

