DRW Securities LLC Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,503 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 29.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $256.03. The stock had a trading volume of 44,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,914. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.61 and a 200 day moving average of $248.33. The stock has a market cap of $188.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.74.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

