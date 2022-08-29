Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) PT Raised to $133.00 at Craig Hallum

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $121.00 to $133.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DY. DA Davidson raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Shares of DY opened at $112.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.46. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $64.77 and a one year high of $120.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.03 and its 200-day moving average is $94.37.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $972.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.37 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 50.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 142.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

