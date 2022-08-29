E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 502 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Incyte by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Incyte by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Incyte by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Incyte by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim lowered Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Incyte from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.92.

Incyte Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of INCY stock opened at $71.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day moving average of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $84.86.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

