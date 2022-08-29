E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 6,196 Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. LSP Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $104,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $49,112.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,363,680.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $104,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,789 shares of company stock worth $8,704,748. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

APLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.54.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $55.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day moving average is $48.89. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $69.98.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 272.25% and a negative net margin of 660.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

