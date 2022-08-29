E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys 169 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,380 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,786,922 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,470,795,000 after acquiring an additional 333,863 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $1,504,904,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Autodesk by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,112,980 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,156,529,000 after buying an additional 186,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,566,451 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $999,908,000 after buying an additional 99,362 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in Autodesk by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,264,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $917,874,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $207.77 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $335.48. The company has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 94.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.75 and its 200 day moving average is $200.74.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

