E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,772,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,504,000 after purchasing an additional 104,913 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 23.6% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IOVA shares. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $11.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.47. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $27.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,826. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

