E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $361,000 Holdings in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) by 239.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,234 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Ocugen worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Ocugen by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ocugen during the first quarter worth about $47,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Ocugen by 99.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OCGN opened at $2.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70. Ocugen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $565.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 4.24.

In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 150,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 752,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,908.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $122,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $145,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,495. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Ocugen from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocugen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

