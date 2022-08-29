E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $406,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $89.43 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $86.70 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.67. The company has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.10.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

