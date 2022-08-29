E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 363 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $62.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.24. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

