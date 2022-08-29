Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 551,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 622,654 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $41,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,266,731.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $65.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day moving average of $67.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

