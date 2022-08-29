Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $58.09 Million Stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 92.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,004,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963,702 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.55% of Bumble worth $58,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 3.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Bumble from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bumble from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen upped their target price on Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bumble from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bumble from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Bumble Price Performance

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $26.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -667.08 and a beta of 1.70. Bumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $61.05.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $220.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.36 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

