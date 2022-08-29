Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 356,010 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,010 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Constellation Brands worth $46,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,152,000 after buying an additional 1,967,115 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,116,000 after buying an additional 943,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,398,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,849,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,051,000 after buying an additional 12,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,552,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 2.3 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $251.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.19.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.