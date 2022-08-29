Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,812 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 208,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,812 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $49,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in CME Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in CME Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in CME Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 12,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME opened at $196.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The firm has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.20.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.