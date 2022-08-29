Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Up 0.1 %

EBMT stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $156.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.20). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Insider Activity at Eagle Bancorp Montana

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $193,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,596,984.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBMT. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 114,898 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 1st quarter valued at $1,834,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 1st quarter valued at $1,474,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 28,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 86,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 27,582 shares in the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

